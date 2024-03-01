Updated March 1st, 2024 at 08:32 IST
‘Mentally Disturbed’ Man Held for Killing 2 in Maharashtra's Palghar
The man, accused of killing two senior citizens, was apprehended from a mud pond in the nearby forest area.
Palghar: A mentally challenged man has been arrested for allegedly killing two people with an axe in Koodan village of Boisar area in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
The man, accused of killing two senior citizens, was apprehended from a mud pond in the nearby forest area.
More details are awaited.
Published March 1st, 2024 at 08:32 IST
