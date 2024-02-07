Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

Minors Force 14-Year-Old to Lick Shoes, Perform ‘Unnatural Sex’ at Knife Point, Accused Apprehended

Police sources claimed that the incident came to fore on Sunday night, when one of the three juvenile assailants sent the video to the mother of the victim.

Aaquil Jameel
delhi police
Minors accused of forcing a 14-year-old to perform unnatural sex were apprehended by South Delhi police | Image:PTI
New Delhi: A shocking incident of sexual assault on a 14-year-old minor boy at knife point has surfaced in the national capital. The incident allegedly took place in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas police station area, wherein the victim was forced to lick shoes and perform unnatural sex with the accused boys.

Not only this, the accused, who are claimed to be minors, also allegedly recorded the act and put the clip on social media. Police sources claimed that the incident came to fore on Sunday night, when one of the three juvenile assailants sent the video to the mother of the boy, following which she approached the local police.

Accused recorded a video of the act and forwarded it to the victim's mother, say police

In the video, it can be seen that the boy was made to crouch at knife point, while his friends first made him lick their shoes and then forced him to perform an unnatural act.

As per reports, the police received a tip-off about the incident after the victim's father informed the cops about the unnatural sex his son was forced to participate in. Following the information, the cops ensured counselling of the victim and sent him for medical examination.

Narrating the harrowing ordeal, the victim stated that the incident took place at around 6.30 pm on Sunday evening, when he was returning home after playing cricket at the Central Park in Hauz Khas.

The victim revealed that three minor boys, who were known to him, took him to an isolated place and forcefully involved him in unnatural sex by pointing a knife. They even recorded the horrific video on their phone and threatened the victim to not disclose the incident to anyone.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), South Delhi stated that one of the minors sent the recorded video to the victim's mother, following which she reached the police.

The police official said that an FIR was registered based on the victim’s complaint and the three accused were apprehended. Further probe is underway in the matter.
 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 20:28 IST

