Updated January 17th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

Moreh: School Burned, Women Injured, IRB Soldier Dead in Security Forces-Militants Clashes

Manipur was plunged into turmoil as clashes between security forces and militants escalated tensions.

Digital Desk
Clashes in Manipur
Clashes in Manipur | Image:PTI representative
Moreh, Manipur: A school was set on fire by suspected miscreants,and as per reports  several women were left injured on Wednesday. The incident follows prior reports of suspected Kuki militants attacking a security forces vehicle, resulting in the death of IRB personnel Wangkhem Somorjit. This led to clashes between security forces and militants in different locations, involving gunfire and explosive devices near SBI Moreh.

The violence occurred 48 hours after the arrest of two individuals, Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, linked to the killing of a police officer in Moreh. The suspects were remanded to nine days of police custody. In response to the escalating tension, the Manipur government imposed a total curfew in Tengnoupal district, citing the potential threat to peace and lives.

Civil bodies, including Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, condemned the arrests, demanding the ‘unconditional release’ of the suspects within 24 hours. They warned of serious repercussions if their demands were not met. 

The clash between armed miscreants and security forces continues, with fresh reports of violence now emerging from Moreh.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 15:06 IST

