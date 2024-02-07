Advertisement

Moreh, Manipur: A school was set on fire by suspected miscreants,and as per reports several women were left injured on Wednesday. The incident follows prior reports of suspected Kuki militants attacking a security forces vehicle, resulting in the death of IRB personnel Wangkhem Somorjit. This led to clashes between security forces and militants in different locations, involving gunfire and explosive devices near SBI Moreh.

The violence occurred 48 hours after the arrest of two individuals, Phillip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate, linked to the killing of a police officer in Moreh. The suspects were remanded to nine days of police custody. In response to the escalating tension, the Manipur government imposed a total curfew in Tengnoupal district, citing the potential threat to peace and lives.

Civil bodies, including Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, condemned the arrests, demanding the ‘unconditional release’ of the suspects within 24 hours. They warned of serious repercussions if their demands were not met.

The clash between armed miscreants and security forces continues, with fresh reports of violence now emerging from Moreh.