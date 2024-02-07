English
Mother-Son Arrested In Dowry Case 3 Days After Greater Noida Woman Commits Suicide

Based on a complaint made by her family, Noida police arrested the mother-in-law and husband of a woman who had commited suicide in a suspected dowry case.

Digital Desk
The duo were arrested after the son's wife committed suicide in a case of suspected dowry harrasment.
The duo were arrested after the son's wife committed suicide in a case of suspected dowry harrasment. Image for representative purposes. | Image:PTI
NOIDA: Three days after a woman allegedly committed suicide in Greater Noida, local police arrested her husband and mother-in-law as part of a suspected dowry harrassment case. The body of the 21-year-old woman was found hanging at the home of her husband Vikas in the Prempuri area of Dankaur on January 13. According to a police official quoted in a PTI report, the family of the woman alleged that she had taken her own life in response to to the repeated physical and mental harrasment she faced at the hands of her in-laws. 

Two days after the suicide, the woman's family lodged a complaint at a local police station alleging dowry harrasment by her husband and in-laws. Subsequently, her husband and mother-in-law were arrested. Efforts remain underway to also arrest the man's father Subhash who has also been charged in the case. An FIR has been filed under sections 498 (cruelty by husband and in-laws), 304B (dowry death) and 323 (assault) of the Indian Penal Code. This is in addition to the invocation of the Dowry Prohibition Act. 

The offences highlighted in this case can attract a jail sentence anywhere from three years to seven years with scope for capital punishment. 

