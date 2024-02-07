Updated January 29th, 2024 at 20:14 IST
MP Woman Bureaucrat Killed by 'Unemployed' Husband for Not Making Him Legal Heir
The SDM, who had met her husband through social media, had a falling out with him after refusing to nominate him for her bank, insurance and service records.
DINDORI, MADHYA PRADESH: A woman sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) posted in Shahpura in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district was allegedly killed by her husband for not making him a nominee in her service, insurance and bank records on Sunday. The SDM, identified as Nisha Napit (51), married a property dealer named Manish Sharma (45) after meeting him through a social media site in 2020. According to Superintendent of Police Akhil Patel, the couple ran into a rough patch after Nisha refused to entertain her husband's demand that he should be made a nominee for her service, insurance and bank records.
Accusing the husband of murdering her sister, Nilima Napit told news agency ANI, "...We received a phone call from the Police station yesterday, informing us that she is no more...We were told to reach here. Manish Sharma (her husband) is a resident of Gwalior and is unemployed. They met through a matrimonial website and got married. But they did not invite us and got married without telling us...From the beginning itself, Manish wanted money. He had started asking her for money from the second or third day of getting married. She had given him at least Rs 5 Lakhs after getting a loan...He used to subject her to mental and physical torture. She used to tell me about it...I suspect that Manish Sharma has murdered her...I demand proper investigation and punishment for the guilty."
On Sunday, Manish Sharma allegedly smothered his wife to death using a pillow before proceeding to sit near her corpse for the next six hours. Following this, he took her body to a nearby community health centre where the doctors alerted the police. The accused had also attempted to hide evidence of his crime by washing the victim's blood-stained clothes and pillow.
Based on the evidence gathered by the authorities, Sharma was arrested and questioned. Later, he was charged with murder, dowry-related death and destruction of evidence, among other things. A post-mortem report is now being awaited and further action will bee taken on its basis.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mukesh Shrivastava hailed the investigating team for solving the case in 24 hours and reportedly announced a reward of Rs 20,000.
With inputs from PTI.
