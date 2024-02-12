English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

MP: Youth’s Skin Peeled Off After Getting Brutally Beaten With Leather Belt, Sticks For 2 Hours

According to the police, the youth was allegedly thrashed with leather belt and sticks by some unknown miscreants after he denied money to them.

Abhishek Tiwari
Youth beaten with sticks and leather belt for 2 hours
Youth beaten with sticks and leather belt for 2 hours in Bhind | Image:Republic
Gwalior: In a shocking incident reported from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, a youth was allegedly thrashed with leather belt and sticks by some unknown miscreants after he denied money to them. The incident reportedly took place on Monday, during which the victim sustained brutal injuries on his body and was left unconscious with peeled skin on his back.

Not only this, following the incident, the local residents spotted him lying in an unconscious state, but allegedly no one stepped up to help him. The victim reportedly after gaining his consciousness informed his family members, who reached the spot and shifted the victim to a nearby hospital.

The police are searching for the accused

The victim has been identified as Abhay Singh Rajawat. A case was registered by the police based on the victim's complaint and search for the accused has been initiated.

As per information the incident occurred on Monday at the municipality complex located in a busy area of Bhind.

According to information, in his statement victim Abhay Singh Rajawat stated that the incident too place on Monday, while he was returning from his relative's house. On his way, suddenly around 7 to 8 miscreants blocked him with their car and threatened him for money.

Abhay objected and denied giving money them. Following the denial, the accused forced him into their car in Sita Nagar and took him to an isolated place in the municipality premises. There the victim was brutally thrashed with sticks and leather belts for around 2 hours until he reportedly fell unconscious.

Later, the accused fled the spot leaving the victim in half dead condition.

The victim further stated that when he regained consciousness, he informed his family members, who rushed to the spot and took him to the hospital. The family then informed the Kotwali police about the matter.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated and search for the accused is underway.

Published February 12th, 2024 at 18:40 IST

