MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has arrested five persons for the alleged assault and robbery at gunpoint of a jeweller and his wife. The accused group reportedly made off with valuables worth around Rs 1.43 crore. The robbery had taken place in Santacruz on January 19 and the police only recently made arrests in the case. The police apprehended Balusingh Bhairavsingh Pamar, a former employee of the aforementioned jeweller, and Mahiparl Changram Singh from Palghar district. Three others, Lerulal alias Lucky Mithalal Bhil, Kailash Bharalal and Mangilal Mithalal Bhil, were arrested from Rajasthan.

According to the sequence of events narrated by the police, Balusingh reached his former employer, Naresh Solanki's flat with the other accused and was allowed to enter as he was known to the jeweller and his wife. After gaining entry, the accused physically assaulted the couple and threatened them at gunpoint before fleeing with valuables worth Rs 1.43 crore. Based on CCTC footage and other technical evidence, police were led to the accused and recovered not only the stolen valuables but also the country pistol which had been used to threaten the victims.

A case has now been registered against the five accused under Section 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery) and other relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code.

With inputs from PTI.