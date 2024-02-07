Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Mumbai: 5 Held for Robbing Jeweller, His Wife at Gunpoint; Valuables Worth Rs 1.43 cr Recovered

One of the accused was known to the Mumbai jeweller, allowing the robbers to gain access to the victim's flat and make off with valuables worth Rs 1.43 crore.

Digital Desk
Man arrested in online betting app case.
Absconding accused arrested in online betting app case in Chhattisgarh. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has arrested five persons for the alleged assault and robbery at gunpoint of a jeweller and his wife. The accused group reportedly made off with valuables worth around Rs 1.43 crore. The robbery had taken place in Santacruz on January 19 and the police only recently made arrests in the case. The police apprehended Balusingh Bhairavsingh Pamar, a former employee of the aforementioned jeweller, and Mahiparl Changram Singh from Palghar district. Three others, Lerulal alias Lucky Mithalal Bhil, Kailash Bharalal and Mangilal Mithalal Bhil, were arrested from Rajasthan. 

According to the sequence of events narrated by the police, Balusingh reached his former employer, Naresh Solanki's flat with the other accused and was allowed to enter as he was known to the jeweller and his wife. After gaining entry, the accused physically assaulted the couple and threatened them at gunpoint before fleeing with valuables worth Rs 1.43 crore. Based on CCTC footage and other technical evidence, police were led to the accused and recovered not only the stolen valuables but also the country pistol which had been used to threaten the victims.

Advertisement

A case has now been registered against the five accused under Section 394 (causing hurt in committing robbery) and other relevant provisions under the Indian Penal Code. 

With inputs from PTI.   

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 22:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News6 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel8 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News11 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement