Mumbai: A passenger identified as Mohammad Ayub, on IndiGo Flight 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow, was arrested by police officials after he claimed the presence of a bomb beneath his seat, according to reports. The 27-year-old triggered an immediate response from law enforcement, leading to a change in the flight schedule and a thorough inspection.

However, sources indicate that Authorities, including airport police, found no suspicious objects during the examination. Subsequently, Ayub was detained, and a case was registered against him under IPC Sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B).

The incident, as per sources, has now initiated a comprehensive investigation into the motives behind Ayub's action.