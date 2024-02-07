English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 13:20 IST

Bomb Scare Chaos on Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo Flight: Passenger Arrested, Flight Schedule Altered

Chaos ensued on the flight as Mohammad Ayub's false bomb claim led to his arrest, with authorities now investigating the motives behind the incident.

Digital Desk
Mumbai airport
Chaos ensued on the Mumbai-Lucknow flight following a fake bomb scare | Image:PTI
Mumbai: A passenger identified as Mohammad Ayub, on IndiGo Flight 6E 5264 from Mumbai to Lucknow, was arrested by police officials after he claimed the presence of a bomb beneath his seat, according to reports. The 27-year-old triggered an immediate response from law enforcement, leading to a change in the flight schedule and a thorough inspection. 

However, sources indicate that Authorities, including airport police, found no suspicious objects during the examination. Subsequently, Ayub was detained, and a case was registered against him under IPC Sections 506(2) and 505(1)(B).

The incident, as per sources, has now initiated a comprehensive investigation into the motives behind Ayub's action.

Published January 27th, 2024 at 13:15 IST

