Updated January 13th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Mumbai Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed By 10 People, Police on Hunt for Killers

The attackers arrived in auto rickshaws and stabbed the 27-year-old man with sharp weapons, leaving him to die in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai.

Shweta Parande
27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed By 10 People, Police on Hunt for Killers
27-Year-Old Man Fatally Stabbed By 10 People, Police on Hunt for Killers | Image:Representative Image
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: A 27-year-old man was kidnapped and fatally stabbed in the Nalasopara area of Mumbai on the night of Thursday, January 11. The victim was stabbed by a group of 9-10 people, say reports, who fled from the scene.

The victim has been identified as Sudhir Singh, a resident of Kandivali. The incident occurred around 10:30 pm on Thursday in the Gavraipada parking lot, where the victim was left to die.

Reports say that Sudhir was in Valaipada Upadhyay Nagar, Nalasopara East in Mumbai to look for a room with his friend Vaibhav Mishra. The attackers arrived in two auto rickshaws and attacked Sudhir with wooden sticks and sharp weapons.

They then placed him in an auto rickshaw in an injured state and took him to Gavraipada bridge, where they left him to die.

The police are on the hunt for the killers. The motive behind the kidnapping and murder is purportedly family enmity.

As it was a group of 9-10 persons who were part of the crime, the Pelhar police station in Mumbai have registered a case for illegal assembly, abduction and brutal murder.

The Pelhar police got a call from the victim’s friend and found the victim's body in a bloody state in Nalasopara East Village Raipada.

As part of the investigation, seven teams from the Crime Branch, three from the Central Crime Branch and three from the Pelhar Police Station are on the lookout for the accused persons.

Published January 13th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

