The attack, which was reportedly carried out by the alleged Trinamool Student Council with sharp weapons, left six students injured, with two of them being in critical condition. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: In another alarming incident pointing towards the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal, students at Nabadwip Vidyasagar College on Tuesday faced an unprovoked attack by individuals allegedly affiliated with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party. The attack, which was reportedly carried out by the alleged Trinamool Student Council with sharp weapons, left six students injured, with two of them being in critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) strongly condemned the assault, calling for immediate and stringent actions against the culprits. National General Secretary of ABVP, Yagyavalkya Shukla, condemned the incident, saying, “The Trinamool Chhatra Parishad goons – allegedly supported by the Bengal government – are trying to spread anarchy in educational campuses. Despite stringent measures being in place to prevent any such untoward incidents, no significant action has been taken against them”.

"The ABVP demands justice for the injured students and immediate action against the Trinamool Student Council goons", Shukla further said, adding that “The resilience of our workers in upholding an inclusive and peaceful vision for West Bengal resonates with Swami Vivekananda's ideals and unwavering determination”.

Highlighting the need to prioritize student safety amid surge in violence in the state, the ABVP criticized the state government's focus on political maneuvering.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in West Bengal, also condemned the act and extended his support to the students. “Students of the Nationalist Students Organization; @ABVPVoice were brutally attacked by TMC goons at the Nabadwip Vidyasagar College in Nadia District. I condemn this cowardly and dastardly act and extend my complete support to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad Students”, Adhikari wrote in a post on social media platform ‘X’.

The incident has, once again, brought to the fore the escalating violence and political clashes in the state, raising concerns around the safety of students on educational campuses.