English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Nagpur: Drunk Man Pierces Knife Through Senior's Heart Over Work Performance Remark

The incident came to the notice of authorities after the accused attempted to convince staff at a hospital that the victim had suffered injuries due to a fall.

Digital Desk
Representative image of a knife attack.
A man was stabbed to death in Nagpur by his colleague. | Image:ANI/ Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NAGPUR: A man working for an IIT consulting services company in Nagpur admitted to local police officials that he had stabbed his senior in the heart after said senior commented on the man's performance at work. The victim, identified as L Devanathan NR Lakshminarasimhan, was working as an assistant manager with Hexaware Technologies in MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) for the last 10 months. 

The incident that led to Devanathan's stabbing took place when he was drinking with two of his colleagues at a flat in the Shyam Nagar area. The accused, identified as Chandel, admitted during interrogation that the situation turned sour when Devanathan raised questions regarding his work performance while they were drinking. 

Advertisement

Chandel, infuriated by the remarks passed by his senior, grabbed a knife and stabbed Devanathan through his chest, piercing his heart and leading to his death. 

The crime came to the notice of authorities when Chandel and the other colleague, identified as Pawan Anil Gupta, took Devanathan to a private hospital on Wednesday morning. While the pair told the staff at the hospital that the victim had suffered injuries after falling in the bathroom, their claim was met with scepticism as Devanathan's body bore stab wounds. 

Advertisement

Police launched an investigation after the victim’s brother lodged a complaint. Chandel confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police.

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

2 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

6 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

6 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

6 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

a day ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

a day ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

a day ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

a day ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

a day ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

a day ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

a day ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

a day ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Inter Miami vs Real Salt Lake Live Streaming details

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG: RP Singh lauds Ashwin's performance

    Sports 19 minutes ago

  3. Crew: Tabu Wraps Up Film's Shoot A Day After Teaser Release

    Entertainment25 minutes ago

  4. LIVE Updates | NGT Asks 53 Cities to Submit Report on Polluting Sources

    India News31 minutes ago

  5. WPL 2024, GG vs MI live: MI beats GG by 5 wickets

    Sports 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo