NAGPUR: A man working for an IIT consulting services company in Nagpur admitted to local police officials that he had stabbed his senior in the heart after said senior commented on the man's performance at work. The victim, identified as L Devanathan NR Lakshminarasimhan, was working as an assistant manager with Hexaware Technologies in MIHAN (Multi-Modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur) for the last 10 months.

The incident that led to Devanathan's stabbing took place when he was drinking with two of his colleagues at a flat in the Shyam Nagar area. The accused, identified as Chandel, admitted during interrogation that the situation turned sour when Devanathan raised questions regarding his work performance while they were drinking.

Chandel, infuriated by the remarks passed by his senior, grabbed a knife and stabbed Devanathan through his chest, piercing his heart and leading to his death.

The crime came to the notice of authorities when Chandel and the other colleague, identified as Pawan Anil Gupta, took Devanathan to a private hospital on Wednesday morning. While the pair told the staff at the hospital that the victim had suffered injuries after falling in the bathroom, their claim was met with scepticism as Devanathan's body bore stab wounds.

Police launched an investigation after the victim’s brother lodged a complaint. Chandel confessed to the crime after being questioned by the police.

With inputs from PTI.

