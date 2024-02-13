English
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 23:25 IST

Nagpur: FASTag Use Leads to Arrest of Gang Leader Involved in ATM Theft

While the gang of ATM robbers attempted to mislead authorities by using fake number plates, their use of FASTag transactions at toll booths foiled their plan.

The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.
The gang leader was caught using the digital trail left by FASTag transactions.
NAGPUR, MAHARASHTRA: The use of a FASTag by a gang leader allegedly involved in a Rs 10 lakh theft from an ATM in Nagpur lead to his arrest from Haryana, police officials revealed on Monday. The ATM in question was that of a public bank in Nagpur's Saoner and had been broken into by a gang of robbers on January 29 using a gas cutter. Investigation of the case revealed that the criminals had changed the number plates on their vehicles while passing through toll booths to mislead the authorities. 

However, their plan was foiled as a result of them making use of FASTag transactions at the toll booths while left a digital trail. This trail eventually led the authorities to the mastermind behind the ATM robbery, a man named Irfan Imran Khan.  

Khan was subsequently nabbed from Utawad village in Haryana. His two accomplices, also hailing from Haryana, are on the run, the official added.

FASTag is a tag used for making toll payments directly from the customers' linked bank accounts. It is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables the customer to drive through toll plazas, without stopping for any toll payments in cash. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 12th, 2024 at 23:24 IST

