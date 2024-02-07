Advertisement

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has cracked the case of a missing 19-year-old woman, whose remains were found in a forest area of Kharghar. The teenager, studying in the first year in Bachelor of Commerce (FYBCOM) at SIES in Sion, Mumbai, had gone missing almost a month ago.

The Police claim Vaishnavi Manohar Babar was killed by her boyfriend, Vaibhav Burungale, 24, who himself died by suicide on the same day by jumping in front of a train.

Advertisement

On December 12, when Vaishnavi Manohar Babar did not reach home from college, her parents filed a missing complaint with the Kalamboli police.

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe formed a special team to trace the missing girl, who was not to be found.

Advertisement

How the Police Cracked the Case of 19-YO Missing Girl

A suicide note on the boyfriend’s mobilephone led the Navi Mumbai Police to girl’s body, which was found in a decomposed state in a forest near Kharghar in Owe camp.

Advertisement

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, revealed to a publication that the special team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) began the investigation on January 6. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage was looked at, wherein Vaishnavi could be seen returning from college and boarding a local train from GTB Nagar railway station in Mumbai.

Vaishnavi was seen with Vaibhav, and headed to Owe camp. The CCTV footage showed only the boy returning, and police began further investigation.

Advertisement

The young woman’s mobilephone showed that she was in a relationship with Vaibhav. However, she had blocked him on social media and maintained a distance, as they belonged to different castes and the relationship couldn’t go further.

The police found that Vaibhav killed Vaishnavi and died by suicide on the same day by jumping in front of a local train. An accidental death report (ADR) had been registered for Vaibhav at Vashi Government Railway Police.

Advertisement

Vaibhav’s suicide note

The police found Vaibhav’s mobilephone, which had a suicide note in it. He wrote, “I am behind the killing of Vaishnavi”, and directed towards Owe camp with a code LO1-501 to find her remains.

Advertisement

The Police and forest officials searched for the girl’s body in the forest near Owe camp, which is near the Pandavkada waterfall frequented by people.

From January 8-15, the police looked for the girl’s body every day from 8 am to 8 pm. The body was found according to the code mentioned in the suicide note, and identified by the victim’s family members. The girl's remains have been sent for postmortem.