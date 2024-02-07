Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Navi Mumbai: 19-Year-Old Missing Girl’s Dead Body Found; Boyfriend Killed Her and Died By Suicide

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has cracked the case of a missing 19-year-old woman, whose remains were found in a forest area of Kharghar.

Shweta Parande
19-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend
19-Year-Old Girl Killed by Boyfriend | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has cracked the case of a missing 19-year-old woman, whose remains were found in a forest area of Kharghar. The teenager, studying in the first year in Bachelor of Commerce (FYBCOM) at SIES in Sion, Mumbai, had gone missing almost a month ago. 

The Police claim Vaishnavi Manohar Babar was killed by her boyfriend, Vaibhav Burungale, 24, who himself died by suicide on the same day by jumping in front of a train.

Advertisement

On December 12, when Vaishnavi Manohar Babar did not reach home from college, her parents filed a missing complaint with the Kalamboli police. 

Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe formed a special team to trace the missing girl, who was not to be found.

Advertisement

How the Police Cracked the Case of 19-YO Missing Girl

A suicide note on the boyfriend’s mobilephone led the Navi Mumbai Police to girl’s body, which was found in a decomposed state in a forest near Kharghar in Owe camp. 

Advertisement

Amit Kale, deputy commissioner of police, Navi Mumbai Crime Branch, revealed to a publication that the special team from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) began the investigation on January 6. Closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage was looked at, wherein Vaishnavi could be seen returning from college and boarding a local train from GTB Nagar railway station in Mumbai. 

Vaishnavi was seen with Vaibhav, and headed to Owe camp. The CCTV footage showed only the boy returning, and police began further investigation.

Advertisement

The young woman’s mobilephone showed that she was in a relationship with Vaibhav. However, she had blocked him on social media and maintained a distance, as they belonged to different castes and the relationship couldn’t go further.

The police found that Vaibhav killed Vaishnavi and died by suicide on the same day by jumping in front of a local train. An accidental death report (ADR) had been registered for Vaibhav at Vashi Government Railway Police.

Advertisement

Vaibhav’s suicide note

The police found Vaibhav’s mobilephone, which had a suicide note in it. He wrote, “I am behind the killing of Vaishnavi”, and directed towards Owe camp with a code LO1-501 to find her remains.

Advertisement

The Police and forest officials searched for the girl’s body in the forest near Owe camp, which is near the Pandavkada waterfall frequented by people.

From January 8-15, the police looked for the girl’s body every day from 8 am to 8 pm. The body was found according to the code mentioned in the suicide note, and identified by the victim’s family members. The girl's remains have been sent for postmortem.

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 08:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

8 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 40 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World42 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement