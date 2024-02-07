Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old Nigerian man was arrested from Greater Noida for allegedly blackmailing a woman with the threat of spreading her objectionable pictures and videos all over social media, police said on Thursday. The Nigerian man, identified as Evans, is reportedly in India on a business visa. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) Hemant Tiwari, a complaint was registered against Evans by a man who claimed that his cousin had befriended an unknown person on social media. Soon after, Evans allegedly compelled the victim to share intimate pictures and videos. He then proceeded to make use of these videos and photos by threatening to upload them on social media unless the woman paid him. In this manner, he reportedly managed to extort Rs 2.25 lakh from the victim.

Authorities also learnt that the man had already uploaded two videos of the woman on social media. The IFSO unit of the Delhi Police examined the bank accounts used for the same and arrested the accused from Greater Noida. During interrogations, Evans confessed to the crime and said that he had come to India three years ago on a business visa and resided in several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). He said that he had created a social media account with the help of his brother and befriended the woman with the express intent of compelling her to share intimate pictures and videos.

Further investigations have now been initiated.

