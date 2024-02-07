English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 25th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Nigerian Man Arrested from Noida for Blackmailing Woman with Obscene Pics

The Nigerian man had befriended a woman on social media and compelled her to share intimate pics and videos. He then used them to extort Rs 2.25 lakh from her.

Digital Desk
Generic representational image of man being arrested.
Image for representational purposes only. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

NEW DELHI: A 37-year-old Nigerian man was arrested from Greater Noida for allegedly blackmailing a woman with the threat of spreading her objectionable pictures and videos all over social media, police said on Thursday. The Nigerian man, identified as Evans, is reportedly in India on a business visa. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations) Hemant Tiwari, a complaint was registered against Evans by a man who claimed that his cousin had befriended an unknown person on social media. Soon after, Evans allegedly compelled the victim to share intimate pictures and videos. He then proceeded to make use of these videos and photos by threatening to upload them on social media unless the woman paid him. In this manner, he reportedly managed to extort Rs 2.25 lakh from the victim. 

Authorities also learnt that the man had already uploaded two videos of the woman on social media. The IFSO unit of the Delhi Police examined the bank accounts used for the same and arrested the accused from Greater Noida. During interrogations, Evans confessed to the crime and said that he had come to India three years ago on a business visa and resided in several parts of the National Capital Region (NCR). He said that he had created a social media account with the help of his brother and befriended the woman with the express intent of compelling her to share intimate pictures and videos. 

Advertisement

Further investigations have now been initiated. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published January 25th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

2 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

17 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

18 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

18 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

18 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

18 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

21 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Photo: Sid-Kiara 1st Wedding Anniversary Post Is All About Companionship

    Entertainment5 minutes ago

  2. Discounted Medicines, Free Power For All, Yeh Modi Ki Guarantee Hai: PM

    Lok Sabha Elections5 minutes ago

  3. Want To Get Rid Of Bad Posture? Try These Simple Workouts At Home

    Lifestyle6 minutes ago

  4. Yamaha introduces next-gen FZ-X with a refreshed look

    Business News7 minutes ago

  5. Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

    Business News8 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement