Updated January 10th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Noida Extension: Mother Jumps with Infant from 16th floor, Probe on

Sarika, committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor along with her six-month-old daughter in La Residentia Society over alleged medical condition.

Simran Babbar
Tragic Leap: Mother and Infant Plunge from 16th Floor in Noida
Mother and Infant Leap from 16th Floor in Noida Society, Investigation Underway | Image:Representative
New Delhi:  Tragedy struck in the silent hours of the night, shattering the calm of La Residentia society in Greater Noida West when in a heart-wrenching incident, a 33-year-old Sarika took a plunge from the 16th floor, clutching her six-month-old daughter to death.

The incident came to light when the vigilant society guard stumbled upon blood stains on the midnight watch. The alerted guard, stationed outside Tower-2, raced to inform the supervisor after he found out the lifeless body along with the toddler lying in the pool of blood. Soon, the news spread like wildfire through WhatsApp messages, following which the residents gathered in disbelief, learning about the woman's fatal fall. 
 
As per the Noida police, no FIR has been registered in the matter so far. Based on statements given by the deceased family members including her brother, preliminary investigation is going on. 'On the night of 9th January, information was received at Bisrakh police station that a woman, Sarika, aged 33 years, committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor along with her six-month-old daughter in La Residentia Society.  The woman was living with her family, whose brother said that the deceased was suffering from illness and was in depression. Advance legal action is being taken by Bisrakh police station by filling the Panchayatnama,' said the Noida police officials in a statement to Republic.

One of the residents of the society who reached at the spot, while speaking to Republic mentioned that the woman came back from the United States with her daughter nearly a month back and started living with her brother here. 'It was around 12 AM when we got to know about this incident through WhatsApp messages on the society group.

Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:56 IST

