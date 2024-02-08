Advertisement

New Delhi: Tragedy struck in the silent hours of the night, shattering the calm of La Residentia society in Greater Noida West when in a heart-wrenching incident, a 33-year-old Sarika took a plunge from the 16th floor, clutching her six-month-old daughter to death.

The incident came to light when the vigilant society guard stumbled upon blood stains on the midnight watch. The alerted guard, stationed outside Tower-2, raced to inform the supervisor after he found out the lifeless body along with the toddler lying in the pool of blood. Soon, the news spread like wildfire through WhatsApp messages, following which the residents gathered in disbelief, learning about the woman's fatal fall.



As per the Noida police, no FIR has been registered in the matter so far. Based on statements given by the deceased family members including her brother, preliminary investigation is going on. 'On the night of 9th January, information was received at Bisrakh police station that a woman, Sarika, aged 33 years, committed suicide by jumping from the 16th floor along with her six-month-old daughter in La Residentia Society. The woman was living with her family, whose brother said that the deceased was suffering from illness and was in depression. Advance legal action is being taken by Bisrakh police station by filling the Panchayatnama,' said the Noida police officials in a statement to Republic.

Advertisement

One of the residents of the society who reached at the spot, while speaking to Republic mentioned that the woman came back from the United States with her daughter nearly a month back and started living with her brother here. 'It was around 12 AM when we got to know about this incident through WhatsApp messages on the society group.