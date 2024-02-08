Advertisement

Noida: The two accused, who allegedly killed the son of a businessman in the Dankaur Kotwali area, were nabbed by the Greater Noida police on Wednesday after a brief exchange of fire. During the shootout, one of the accused received a bullet injury on his knee, following which he and his associate were apprehended. The injured accused was shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The police are now interrogating the accused to ascertain the facts behind the incident. As per sources, the 16-year-old son of the businessman, identified as Vaibhav Singhal, was missing for the last 9 days. The deceased was the only son of his father and used to help him at the grocery store.

Police are trying to trace the body of the deceased

The accused have been identified as Maaz and his associate Ayaan, who were known to the deceased. The two accused were arrested after an encounter with the police. However, Vaibhav's body has not been recovered yet. During the interrogation, the accused revealed that they killed Vaibhav and threw his body in the canal 9 days ago.

According to the police sources, Vaibhav went missing from home on January 30, under suspicious circumstances.

On January 31, the victim's father had filed a case against an unknown person accusing him of luring and taking him away. However, the police failed to trace his son for the last 8 days.

During the inquiry, it surfaced that some photos of accused Maaz's female friend were in Vaibhav's mobile, which allegedly led to the killing of Vaibhav.

Meanwhile, the family and the relatives of the deceased in large numbers gathered outside the police station and staged a protest against the police, as soon as they came to know about the murder of their son.

The police are now trying to retrieve the body of the deceased from the canal.

