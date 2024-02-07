English
Noida: Suicide or Murder? Mystery Deepens as Woman Found Hanging From Ceiling Fan

The woman was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her rented accommodation in Bishanpur village, Noida which she shared with her husband.

NOIDA: A 23-year-old woman has been found hanging at her home in Noida on Saturday, police said. The woman, hailing from the Sonbhandra district, reportedly lived with her husband in a rented accommodation in Bishanpur village under Sector 58 police station jurisdiction. According to a police spokesperson, at around 08:00 in the morning, the police were alerted about the woman's body hanging from a ceiling fan in her house. Subsequently, police rushed to the site and the body was recovered for the purpose of postmortem examination. At the same time, legal action has been initiated in the case and the woman's relatives in Sonabhandra have been informed of her death. Further legal action will now be taken in accordance with the results of the postmortem examination of her body and her family's complaint. 

With inputs from PTI. 

