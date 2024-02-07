English
Updated February 4th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

Odisha: Case Filed Against Inspector for Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Female Colleague in 2019

The alleged sexual assault case in Odisha took place in 2019 but the accused was only recently booked at the direction of the National Human Rights Commission.

Digital Desk
Representative image of sexual assault.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
BHUBANESWAR, UTTAR PRADESH: The Odisha crime branch has registered a case against a police inspector for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman sub-inspector in 2019. The accused has now been booked on the direction of the National Human Rights Commission. Odisha Director General of Police (in-charge) Arun Sarangi, told reporters that “The incident took place in 2019. According to the complaint, the police inspector had sexually assaulted the victim in the workplace. The female SI had lodged a complaint with the police station. However, no action was taken.”

Following this, the woman sub-inspector filed a petition before the NHRC and an internal committee of the police department and a NHRC panel jointly investigated her claim. At this point, the NHRC directed the police department to register a complaint against the Odisha inspector and initiate an investigation into the matter. 

As noted above, a case has now been registered against the accused officer and a deputy superintendent rank lady officer has been assigned to probe the sexual harrasment angle of the case. Moreover, other cops have also been asked to investigate other allegations made by the woman sub-inspector. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 23:13 IST

