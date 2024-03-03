English
Updated March 3rd, 2024

Odisha: Family of 3 Found Dead in House, Cause Remains Unknown

While the family was under financial stress and the cause of death is suspected to be suicide, police officials have not ruled out the possibility of murder.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Odisha: A family of three was found dead in their home.
Odisha: A family of three was found dead in their home. | Image:PTI/ Representational
Kendrapara: A family of three was found dead inside their home in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said on Sunday. Pattamundai Senior Division Police Officer (SPDO) KS Panda said that while the body of 50-year-old Sidam Mandal was found hanging from a pole outside the family house in Rajendra Nagar village in the Talchua marine police station area, the bodies of his wife Jayanti Mandal (45) and son Parikhit (27) were found inside the residence. The SPDO noted that Sidam mandal was a daily wage worker and the family was reportedly under financial stress. 

Thus far, while suicide is being suspected as the cause of death, police officials have not ruled out the possibility of murder in the case. An investigation is now underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published March 3rd, 2024

