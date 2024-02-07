Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

Prayagraj Police Attach Slain Mafia Don Atiq Ahmed's Immovable Assets in Noida Worth Crores

Police sources said that slain Mafia Don Atiq Ahmed’s immovable assets worth around 3.7 crore was attached by the Prayagraj police.

Digital Desk
Atiq Ahmed
Gansgter Atiq Ahmed. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Noida: Slain Mafia Don Atiq Ahmed’s immovable assets worth around 3.7 crore was on Saturday attached by the Prayagraj police. The said, which is said to be belonging to late mafia don Atiq Ahmed is located in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Deepak Bhukar stated that the police have attached Atiq Ahmed's house situated in Sector 36 of Noida under the Gangster Act of the state, reported news agency PTI.

The attachment came as part of police action in the murder of Umesh Pal, a key witness in the BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, who was shot dead in broad daylight on February 25, 2023.

On the complaint of Umesh Pal's wife Jaya Pal, a case was registered against Atiq Ahmed, his brother Ashraf, wife Shaista Parveen, Atiq's two sons, Guddu Muslim and Ghulam, and nine other associates at Dhoomanganj Police Station.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, named in more than 100 criminal cases, were shot dead by two people when they were being taken to a government Hospital in Prayagraj by police on April 15, 2023. 
 

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 22:14 IST

