Updated February 6th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

Rajasthan: Building collapses in Anantpura, Guard dead

It is being alleged that the building collapsed due to the ongoing construction work on the sides of the building.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Jaipur: A two-storey building in Rajasthan’s Anantpura area collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, leading to the death of a person. It is being alleged that the building collapsed due to the ongoing construction work on the sides of the building. The police, however, are probing to ascertain the reason behind the incident.

According to police sources, the incident took place in Deendayal Nagar located in Anantpura. On being informed, the Kota Municipal Corporation and civil defence teams launched a rescue operation.

Police are investigating the incident

Kota (City) SP Sharad Choudhary stated, “The 45-year-old guard, identified as Jugdish Sharma, was rescued in an injured condition, while no other persons were reportedly trapped in the debris, which has almost been removed.”

Sharma was admitted to New Medical College Hospital where he died in the evening, CO Singh said.

The deceased hailed from the Deikheda area in Bundi district. He and his wife Santosh served as guards in the collapsed building, the CO said.

Santosh was also present in the house when it collapsed. She ran out when she felt the building was shaking, however, Sharma was asleep and got trapped in the debris, he said.

The body has been placed in a mortuary for post-mortem to be conducted on Wednesday morning, he added.

The building, owned by one Gagendra Singh, reportedly once accommodated students on rent but was vacant for a long time, the police said.

The house adjoining the collapsed building was also vacated and no other person was suspected to be trapped in the debris, said Kota District Collector Ravindra Goswami.
 

Published February 6th, 2024 at 23:48 IST

