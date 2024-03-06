A 22-year-old Rajasthan man killed his wife and then called his father-in-law to admit his crime before fleeing. | Image: ANI/ Representative

Kota: After arguing with his wife in an inebriated condition, a 22-year-old man in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district allegedly killed her using a sharp-edged weapon, police said on Tuesday. Before escaping, the accused, Rajaram Tanwar, a resident of Gogadi village under the Dangipura police station area, decided to inform his father-in-law about the incident.

Based on the complaint registered by the accused's father-in-law, a case of murder was registered against Tanwar at the Dangipura police station.

The accused Rajaram had reportedly gotten engaged to the victim, Sunita, last year but their marriage was called off as her family objected to the union. The pair, however, remained in touch and subsequently decided to elope in February of this year. Later, after they had gotten married, her family finally accepted the relationship.

As per the sequence of events narrated by the police, at around 17:00 on Monday, Rajaram had an argument with his wife while he was in an inebriated state. During this argument, Rajaram lost his temper and hit his wife on the head with a sharp object, killing her instantly.

According to Satyanarayan Gochar, Station House Officer, Dangipura, Rajaram was a habitual drinker and often argued with his wife and even beat his wife on several occasions soon after they got married.

After a post-mortem examination, the victim's body was handed over to her family. Efforts are now being made to find and arrest the accused.

With inputs from PTI.