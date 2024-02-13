Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

Rajasthan: Wanted Criminal Carries a Reward of 50 Paisa for Information Leading to Capture

Explaining the decision, a Rajasthan police official said the 50 paisa reward is meant to show the 'worth' of the wanted criminal as part of a new 'experiment'.

Digital Desk
A criminal in Rajasthan carries a reward of 50 paisa for information leading to his arrest.
A criminal in Rajasthan carries a reward of 50 paisa for information leading to his arrest. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN: A wanted criminal, especially one accused of serious crimes, typically attracts a hefty reward for any information leading to their capture, with this reward being anywhere from tens of thousands of rupees to several lakhs. But, in Rajasthan, police have put out a new wanted notice for a criminal that carries a reward of 50 paisa, an amount that is not even in circulation at present. The criminal in question is Yogesh Meghwal, a man wanted in a case of the Arms Act registered with the Singhana Police Station. The accused has evaded capture thus far despite considerable effort on the part of the authorities which is why a notice has been put out to facilitate his discovery and arrest. 

With that said, why has the police attached a token reward of 50 paisa for information leading to the capture of this absconding criminal? The idea, reportedly, is to show society the worth and status of criminals. This notice is part of a new experiment undertaken by Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Vishnoi. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 16:39 IST

