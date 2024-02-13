Advertisement

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN: A wanted criminal, especially one accused of serious crimes, typically attracts a hefty reward for any information leading to their capture, with this reward being anywhere from tens of thousands of rupees to several lakhs. But, in Rajasthan, police have put out a new wanted notice for a criminal that carries a reward of 50 paisa, an amount that is not even in circulation at present. The criminal in question is Yogesh Meghwal, a man wanted in a case of the Arms Act registered with the Singhana Police Station. The accused has evaded capture thus far despite considerable effort on the part of the authorities which is why a notice has been put out to facilitate his discovery and arrest.

With that said, why has the police attached a token reward of 50 paisa for information leading to the capture of this absconding criminal? The idea, reportedly, is to show society the worth and status of criminals. This notice is part of a new experiment undertaken by Jhunjhunu Superintendent of Police (SP) Devendra Vishnoi.

With inputs from PTI.