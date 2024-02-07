Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 15:23 IST

Kerala Court Sentences 15 to Death in BJP Leader Ranjith Murder Case

In 2021 Ranjith Murder Case, Kerala Court has sentenced all 15 convicts to death.

Manisha Roy
Ranjith Sreenivas
Ranjith Sreenivas, who was the state secretary of the BJP OBC morcha and a lawyer, was murdered at his home in December 2021. | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kochi: The Mavelikara Additional Sessions Court in Kerala has awarded capital punishment to all the 15 convicts in connection with Ranjith Sreenivas murder case on January 30. Ranjith Sreenivas, who was the state secretary of the BJP OBC morcha and a lawyer, was murdered brutally at his home in front of his family members, on December 19 2021.

According to sources, there were 56 cuts on his body while his face was defaced with weapons by the accused who belonged to the proscribed Popular Front of India (PFI).

Advertisement

Judge VG Sridevi pronounced the sentence on the accused in the murder case at 11 am on Tuesday. The court has found all the 15 accused guilty.

The court found that out of the fifteen defendants who were tried in the case, one to eight defendants were directly involved in the case and were found guilty of murder.

Advertisement

The court accepted the prosecution's contention that the accused nine to 12, who guarded Ranjith's house with deadly weapons to prevent him from escaping and to stop if anyone entered the house after hearing the screams, were guilty of murder under Section 149.

Also, the court found the accused 13 to 15, who led the conspiracies of this crime, guilty of murder. Prosecution has argued for maximum punishment citing it as the rarest of rare cases.
 

Advertisement

(With inputs from Aswin)

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 09:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Harda Fire: 11 Killed, 100 Injured, 60 Houses Gutted; 2 Arrested

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. Chamari Athapaththu opens up on her initial WPL auction snub

    Sports 12 minutes ago

  3. SpiceJet Plans to Boost Flight Connectivity to Ayodhya and Lakshadweep

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News17 minutes ago

  5. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement