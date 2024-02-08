Advertisement

Guwahati: The largest drug seizure ever recorded in Eastern India, in a major operation, the Special Task Force of the Assam Police, in collaboration with the Karimganj police and led by DIG Parthasarathi Mahanta, successfully seized contraband drugs valued at approximately Rs 100 crore in Karimganj district. The operation took place on Tuesday when a consignment en route to Guwahati from Mizoram was intercepted in a small car with the registration number MZ06A1422. Four individuals, including the driver Nur Ahmed from Karimganj, have been arrested in connection with the case. The other three accused, Zosangliani, Ramngheaka, and Lalchamliana, are from Thenzawl in Mizoram.

DIG Parthasarathi Mahanta highlighted that this is the largest drug seizure ever recorded in Eastern India, Speaking exclusively to Republic Digital, DIG Parthasarathi Mahanta said that this is the highest ever seizure of drugs made so far in Eastern India.

Advertisement

"If you look into the accounts of the raids being carried out by the Assam Police and also now under the STF, you will see that the frequency of the raids have increased. The increase in the raids have inflated the price of the drugs like heroine and yaba in the market. The seizure made today is approximately Rs 100 crore, which according to the data available is one of the biggest seizure in terms of market value," said Parthasarathi Mahanta.

Under the guidance of Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP GP Singh, the Assam Police is committed to intensifying its efforts against drug trafficking. Mahanta emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards drugs and affirmed the commitment to combat traffickers and cartels. He stated, "Cutting the supplies in Assam can have a broader impact on drug abuse across India, and we are vigilant and dedicated to our duty, even at the risk of our lives."

Advertisement

The total seizure made on Tuesday include 5.1 kg of Heroin, 64000 yaba tablets (also known as party drug- world is yours) and four packets of foreign cigarettes.



