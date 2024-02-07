Advertisement

Noida: In a shocking incident, several security guards at Amrapali Leisure Park in Gautam Buddh Nagar are accused of brutally assaulting and thrashing residents following an alleged directive from the ADHOC AOA (Apartment Owners Association). The confrontation escalated on Sunday evening over the entry of a food delivery boy into the society. What began as a verbal argument turned into a violent scene when the security guards, reportedly acting on orders from the ADHOC AOA, denied entry to the food delivery boy.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 pm when a Swiggy order placed by resident Runjhun was not permitted to enter the society. Runjhun called 112, and police from Gaur Chowki responded to resolve the matter. Once the issue with the delivery boy was resolved, a group of residents gathered at the main gate, recording videos of the guards. The situation took a dire turn when the guards resumed assaulting the residents who objected to their behaviour, resulting in several injuries.

One victim Avneesh Kumar, shared his ordeal with Republic, stating, "I was entering the society at 11:30 pm where many residents had gathered, and verbal abuse was hurled by the guards. I intervened when guards prevented residents from recording videos. While standing up for others, almost 20-25 guards gathered and started assaulting me. They threatened to call for more guards, saying, 'Let's take him to the basement and beat him there.' Residents once again called the police, who took three guards into custody. I filed a written complaint at the police station, but in my absence from the society, ADHOC AOA members, including AK Indrabhatt, misbehaved with nearly five women residents under the influence of alcohol. It was all at the behest of the ADHOC AOA that the guards assaulted the residents. Complaints against ADHOC members were filed, but the police paid no heed, neglecting an alcohol check for the ADHOC AOA members."

When Republic Media questioned the police, the Bisrakh Station In charge addressed the incident, stating, "Three guards have been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing based on videos provided by residents. The role of the ADHOC AOA is still unclear and requires further investigation. Police will question other residents and eyewitnesses based on complaints filed by residents."

This incident raises concerns about the misuse of power by security guards and allegations of ADHOC AOA involvement in instigating the assault on residents.