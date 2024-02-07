Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Security Guards Go Rogue on Residents, ADHOC AOA Accused in Greater Noida Assault

The dispute arose over the entry of a food delivery boy, escalating into violence. After police intervention, three guards were arrested on late Sunday night.

Harsha Chandwani
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Noida: In a shocking incident, several security guards at Amrapali Leisure Park in Gautam Buddh Nagar are accused of brutally assaulting and thrashing residents following an alleged directive from the ADHOC AOA (Apartment Owners Association). The confrontation escalated on Sunday evening over the entry of a food delivery boy into the society. What began as a verbal argument turned into a violent scene when the security guards, reportedly acting on orders from the ADHOC AOA, denied entry to the food delivery boy.

The incident unfolded around 11:30 pm when a Swiggy order placed by resident Runjhun was not permitted to enter the society. Runjhun called 112, and police from Gaur Chowki responded to resolve the matter. Once the issue with the delivery boy was resolved, a group of residents gathered at the main gate, recording videos of the guards. The situation took a dire turn when the guards resumed assaulting the residents who objected to their behaviour, resulting in several injuries.

Advertisement

One victim Avneesh Kumar, shared his ordeal with Republic, stating, "I was entering the society at 11:30 pm where many residents had gathered, and verbal abuse was hurled by the guards. I intervened when guards prevented residents from recording videos. While standing up for others, almost 20-25 guards gathered and started assaulting me. They threatened to call for more guards, saying, 'Let's take him to the basement and beat him there.' Residents once again called the police, who took three guards into custody. I filed a written complaint at the police station, but in my absence from the society, ADHOC AOA members, including AK Indrabhatt, misbehaved with nearly five women residents under the influence of alcohol. It was all at the behest of the ADHOC AOA that the guards assaulted the residents. Complaints against ADHOC members were filed, but the police paid no heed, neglecting an alcohol check for the ADHOC AOA members."

When Republic Media questioned the police, the Bisrakh Station In charge addressed the incident, stating, "Three guards have been arrested, and further investigation is ongoing based on videos provided by residents. The role of the ADHOC AOA is still unclear and requires further investigation. Police will question other residents and eyewitnesses based on complaints filed by residents."

Advertisement

This incident raises concerns about the misuse of power by security guards and allegations of ADHOC AOA involvement in instigating the assault on residents. 

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News7 minutes ago

  2. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News7 minutes ago

  3. Plan A Trip To The City Of Joy Kolkata With This Ultimate Travel Guide

    Travel8 minutes ago

  4. BlackRock Bitcoin ETF ranks among top 0.16% of all ETFs in US

    Business News12 minutes ago

  5. Lufthansa ground staff strike adds to German travel woes

    Business News12 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement