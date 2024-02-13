English
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 00:57 IST

Several Injured in Late Night Shooting at Kerala Bar, 3 Arrested

As per police, one of the accused fired bullets from his handgun at the staff of the bar located in the Kathrikadavu area following an altercation.

Digital Desk
Firing
Late night firing at Kerala bar | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Kochi: At least three employees of a bar sustained injuries after some miscreants allegedly fired multiple rounds in the bar located in Kerala’s Kochi district. The late night shooting took place on Sunday night, following which the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The Kochi police registered a case in the matter and apprehended three persons on Monday.

According to a police official, the incident took place at a bar located in the heart of port city Kochi, when one of the accused fired bullets from his handgun at the staff of the bar located in the Kathrikadavu area following an altercation.

Police are taking legal action

The accused have been identified as Dilshan Bose (34), Vijay Jose (32) and Shemir P A (34), all residents of Ernakulam. Further legal action in the matter is being taken.

According to the FIR, four people who came to purchase liquor had an altercation on the road in front of the bar's main gate.

As the bar manager objected to their quarrel in front of the establishment, he was brutally assaulted by the accused later, police said.

He was beaten up and thrashed on the face and left thigh.

Seeing the manager being attacked, two employees of the bar - Sujin and Akhil - rushed to the spot and tried to stop the accused.

Enraged over this, the prime accused fired his handgun at them causing injuries on their abdomen and thighs, police added.

The accused managed to flee from the place in a car soon after the incident and the bar employees were rushed to a nearby hospital.

A case was registered against four identifiable persons under various sections of IPC including 303 (attempt to murder).

Police said the accused were nabbed based on CCTV visuals and other scientific evidence.

The car of the suspects was found abandoned in nearby Muvattupuzha.
 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 00:57 IST

