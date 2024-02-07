Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 5th, 2024 at 12:13 IST

Shinde Sena Leader Shot at Remains in Critical Condition, CM Eknath Shinde Visits Him in Hospital

Mahesh Gaikwad, a member of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) was hospitalised after being shot at by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad.

Shweta Parande
CM Eknath Shinde
File Photo | CM Eknath Shinde | Image:Grab
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai: Mahesh Gaikwad, a member of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) who was hospitalised after being shot at is in a critical state, say reports. The Shinde Sena leader was shot at by Ganpat Gaikwad after an argument ensued at the Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar, Thane, on Friday.

Ganpat Gaikwad also fired shots at Rahul Patil, who is being treated at the same hospital. An MLA with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested by the police from Kalyan East. He has been remanded to police custody until February 14.

Advertisement

Shinde Sena man critical, one more injured

Mahesh Gaikwad remains critical in hospital after he sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing incident. According to reports, five bullets out of the six have been discharged from his body. He is undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, after receiving initial treatment at Mira Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Advertisement

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the injured Sena man at Jupiter Hospital on Saturday along with his son Dr Shrikant Shinde. Post the incident, the opposition has demanded the resignation of CM Shinde.

DCP Sudhakar Pathare said to ANI, “Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway.”

Advertisement

Three arrested in Ulhasnagar shootout

Two more people apart from Ganpat Gaikwad have been arrested. Mahesh Gaikwad is critical in hospital. However, it seems a murder case has already been registered against the BJP MLA. Thane ACP Datta Shinde has been quoted by ANI as saying, “BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil. A murder case has been registered against the BJP MLA. The injured were sitting and watching the CCTV screen. There was no argument or provocation. But he (Ganpat Gaikwad) aimed and shot them. Six bullets have been received from injured Mahesh Gaikwad's body."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the firing incident on the instructions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The SIT will be led by ACP Nilesh Sonawane, say reports.

Advertisement

Published February 4th, 2024 at 09:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

4 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

5 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

5 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

5 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

7 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

11 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

11 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

11 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

11 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

11 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

13 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

14 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

14 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

14 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

17 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

17 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Valentine's Week 2024: Movies To Watch On Rose Day

    Web Storiesan hour ago

  2. The Musical Journey Of 'Nightingale of India' Lata Mangeshkar

    Videosan hour ago

  3. Dog's Baby Shower Infused with All the Indian Customs and Traditions

    India Newsan hour ago

  4. TMKOC Actors Share Glimpses Of Celebration As Show Completes 4k Episodes

    Galleries2 hours ago

  5. 12th Film Success 'Silver Lining' For Independent Films: Vishal Bhardwaj

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement