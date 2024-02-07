Advertisement

Mumbai: Mahesh Gaikwad, a member of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) who was hospitalised after being shot at is in a critical state, say reports. The Shinde Sena leader was shot at by Ganpat Gaikwad after an argument ensued at the Hill Line Police station in Ulhasnagar, Thane, on Friday.

Ganpat Gaikwad also fired shots at Rahul Patil, who is being treated at the same hospital. An MLA with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ganpat Gaikwad was arrested by the police from Kalyan East. He has been remanded to police custody until February 14.

Shinde Sena man critical, one more injured

Mahesh Gaikwad remains critical in hospital after he sustained serious bullet injuries in the firing incident. According to reports, five bullets out of the six have been discharged from his body. He is undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Thane, after receiving initial treatment at Mira Hospital in Ulhasnagar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited the injured Sena man at Jupiter Hospital on Saturday along with his son Dr Shrikant Shinde. Post the incident, the opposition has demanded the resignation of CM Shinde.

DCP Sudhakar Pathare said to ANI, “Mahesh Gaikwad and Ganpat Gaikwad had differences about something, and they came to the police station to make a complaint. At that time, they talked, and Ganpat Gaikwad fired at Mahesh Gaikwad and his people. Two people have been injured in this. An investigation is underway.”

Three arrested in Ulhasnagar shootout

Two more people apart from Ganpat Gaikwad have been arrested. Mahesh Gaikwad is critical in hospital. However, it seems a murder case has already been registered against the BJP MLA. Thane ACP Datta Shinde has been quoted by ANI as saying, “BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad shot Mahesh Gaikwad and Rahul Patil. A murder case has been registered against the BJP MLA. The injured were sitting and watching the CCTV screen. There was no argument or provocation. But he (Ganpat Gaikwad) aimed and shot them. Six bullets have been received from injured Mahesh Gaikwad's body."

Meanwhile, the state government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the firing incident on the instructions of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The SIT will be led by ACP Nilesh Sonawane, say reports.