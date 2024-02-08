Advertisement

Rajkot: In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man was murdered for a meagre Rs 100. The amount was a day’s interest on a loan taken by the deceased.

The victim, Suraj Thaakar, was an imitation jewellery artisan. He was stabbed by two men in the Lakh Na Bangla area of Rajkot. The men were known to Suraj, the sons of a family friend named Kamlesh Gosai.

Suraj Thaakar’s mother Sunita was also attacked by the perpetrators. The accused Kamlesh Gosai and his sons, Jigar and Jaydev, beat Sunita with wooden sticks and killed her son.

Kamlesh and his sons are moneylenders and also run a paan (betel leaf) shop.

Reports say that Suraj’s father Tejas had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 from Gosai for his son’s wedding. The loan, taken a year ago, had the condition of paying Rs 200 daily as interest.

Gosai had lent an additional Rs 10,000 to Tejas’ brother-in-law Mehul Pujara, which came with a condition of Rs 100 as daily interest.

In a fight for Rs 100 that turned fatal for Tejas’ son, Gosai insisted that Pujara pay him Rs 100 as the day’s interest even though he was ready to return the principal amount of Rs 10,000. An argument followed and Gosai slapped Tejas several times.

Miffed with the altercation, Sunita and Suraj went to return the Rs 20,000 they had borrowed from Gosai. Sunita did not hide her anguish while returning the loan amount in cash to Gosai.

However, Gosai and his sons attacked Suraj with a knife. Sunita was beaten when she tried to save her son.

Suraj succumbed to his injuries in hospital.