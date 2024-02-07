Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 18th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Shocking: Man Hangs Self Inside Coach of Karaikal Express

The incident took place at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli

Digital Desk
True Crime Documentries
Man Dies by Suicide in Train | Image:True Crime Documentries
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a Kerala man killed himself inside a train on Wednesday. The 45-year-old deceased was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a compartment on the Karaikal Express. The incident took place at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli. The death of the 45-year-old man resulted in the isolation of the coach, causing a three-hour delay in the train schedule.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual took his own life by hanging between 3 am and 3:30 am while the train was vacant.

Advertisement

Based on the unreserved ticket discovered among the deceased's belongings, it is evident that he started his journey from Thrissur to Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru station on January 16 and subsequently travelled to Mysuru.  

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

Advertisement

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Advertisement

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

Advertisement

Published January 18th, 2024 at 19:33 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

2 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

2 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

4 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

4 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

4 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

9 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Abbas-Mustan Planning Humraaz 2 - Will Bobby Deol Return For The Sequel?

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  2. Massive Fire Breaks Out at Residential Property in Srinagar

    India News29 minutes ago

  3. Toni Kroos to EXIT Real Madrid and move to Juventus: Reports

    Sports 41 minutes ago

  4. Prince William Returns to Royal Duties amid Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis

    World43 minutes ago

  5. Practicing Doctor With A Degree In Political Science Goes Viral

    India News44 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement