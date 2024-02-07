Advertisement

New Delhi: In yet another shocking incident, a Kerala man killed himself inside a train on Wednesday. The 45-year-old deceased was found hanging from the ceiling fan of a compartment on the Karaikal Express. The incident took place at Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal (SMVT) in Baiyappanahalli. The death of the 45-year-old man resulted in the isolation of the coach, causing a three-hour delay in the train schedule.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). Preliminary investigations revealed that the individual took his own life by hanging between 3 am and 3:30 am while the train was vacant.

Based on the unreserved ticket discovered among the deceased's belongings, it is evident that he started his journey from Thrissur to Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Bengaluru station on January 16 and subsequently travelled to Mysuru.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7