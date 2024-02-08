Advertisement

Mumbai: The mystery of a builder’s death in Seawoods, Navi Mumbai has been solved by the Mumbai Police. Manoj Kumar Ramnarayan Singh, 39, was found dead in his office in Seawoods on January 14. The motive and killer were not known, until the police cracked the case.

The Mumbai Police have arrested Poonam Singh, the 34-year-old wife of the builder for murdering him.

Advertisement

According to the police, Poonam carried out the crime in connivance with her driver Raju alias Shamshul Abuhurera Khan, who has also been arrested.

Poonam is in a relationship with her 22-year-old driver, said the police. Earlier, the police had caught hold of Raju for the murder, only to find out the involvement of the builder’s wife.

Advertisement

Vivek Pansare, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) said in a press conference that the accused were in police custody within 24 hours of the crime.

The accused used iron rods to kill the builder, hitting him on the head and face. His wife and driver also tried to damage the closed-circuit television (CCTV) in the office in order to destroy evidence.

Advertisement

Motive behind the gruesome murder in Navi Mumbai

Manoj Kumar Singh’s dead body was discovered by his staff in his office, Aman Group Developers, in Sector 44, Seawoods.

Advertisement

Apart from the illicit affair of his wife, the motive behind the murder of the builder is said to be his financial losses and legal cases.

The murder suspects have been remanded to police custody until January 18, say reports.