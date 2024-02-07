Advertisement

New Delhi: A shocking incident of an attempt to snatch a mobile from a woman has surfaced from Northeast Delhi’s Dayalpur area, wherein bike-borne criminals captured on CCTV camera allegedly trying to snatch a mobile from the woman. It is being claimed that in the process, the accused even dragged the woman to a few meters causing her multiple injuries.

However, the woman didn’t lose her hold on her mobile even after sustaining injuries. The accused eventually had to give up before the courage of the woman and had to flee the spot leaving the mobile.

Police are trying to trace the accused

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed near the spot, which later went viral. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Dayalpur police station and efforts are being made to trace and nab the accused.

The miscreants, while attempting to run away, pushed the woman causing her injuries on her hands and legs. The victim has been identified as Kusum, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and have initiated an inquiry.

A police official said that the incident took place on Saturday evening at around 7.15 pm. According to the information, Victim Kusum had gone to see a dentist. While she was passing through Rama Garden street number 4/6 of Dayalpur talking on her mobile, the bike-ridden miscreants tried to snatch her phone.

Kusum, however, caught hold of her mobile and didn’t let the accused snatch it. When the accused failed to snatch the phone, they pushed her on the street and fled the spot.

