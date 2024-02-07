Advertisement

Jammu & Kashmir: State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted raids on Friday across five locations in Srinagar and Delhi, unearthing an illicit operation amounting to Rs 85 crores.

The investigation, centred on a ‘terror funding’ case, led SIA officials to two locations in Srinagar- Saidapora Eidgah and Ahmad Nagar area, meanwhile, searches were conducted at three locations in Delhi.

Advertisement

The case revolves around the illegal raising, layering and laundering of funds, suspected to have been utilized in activities including secessionism and terrorism. According to a top official, “SIA Kashmir registered a case at Police Station SIA Kashmir following an extensive inquiry. The investigation revealed an astonishing amount of Rs 85 crores being illicitly raised and laundered in less than two years,”.

“Our mission is clear- to dismantle the intricate web of terror funding Raids were meticulously planned to expose the depth of the terror financing network,” he added.

Advertisement

Through relentless investigations, we unveil the illicit web of terror funding, ensuring that those who seek to disrupt harmony are held accountable. The raids till now have exposed a staggering Rs 85 crores in illicit operations,” said another top official, part of the investigation team.

In November 2023, the Special Investigation Agency (SIA) raided multiple locations in Kashmir and Delhi in connection with the same terror funding case. During these raids, incriminating materials such as bank documents, cash books, credit cards, debit cards, chequebooks, invoices, mobile phones, SIM cards and passports were seized.

Advertisement

The transactions under scrutiny were primarily cash-based, indicating an attempt to evade detection by law enforcement agencies.

The raids were conducted under the authority of search warrants issued by a specially designated NIA court, emphasizing the seriousness of the ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

The evidence collected during the raids is being thoroughly analysed as part of the continued effort to unravel the complexities of the terror funding network in Jammu and Kashmir.