Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Punjab police recovered a suspicious Pakistani drone from an isolated place near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when on specific information the security forces recovered the drone.

Drone was found to be China-made

A senior official of the BSF said that the incident surfaced on January 15, 2024. “Specific information from the BSF intelligence regarding the presence of a drone was received. Following the information, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces and the Punjab police on the outskirts of Bharopal Village in Amritsar district.”

During the search operation at around 3.30 pm, the search party successfully recovered one small drone from an isolated place. As per the information, the recovery took place near a DCB drain adjacent to Bharopal village in Amritsar.

The retrieved drone was found to be a made in China Quadcopter, Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

With this joint operation, the BSF and the Punjab police managed to recover yet another Pakistani drone in Punjab.

