English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 15th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Suspicious Pakistani Drone Recovered by BSF in Amritsar

The BSF in a joint operation with the Punjab police recovered a suspicious Pakistani drone near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district.

Abhishek Tiwari
Pakistani drone
Pakistani drone recovered in Punjab's Amritsar near Pakistan border. | Image:BSF
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with the Punjab police recovered a suspicious Pakistani drone from an isolated place near Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district. The incident occurred on Monday afternoon, when on specific information the security forces recovered the drone.

Drone was found to be China-made

A senior official of the BSF said that the incident surfaced on January 15, 2024. “Specific information from the BSF intelligence regarding the presence of a drone was received. Following the information, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces and the Punjab police on the outskirts of Bharopal Village in Amritsar district.”

During the search operation at around 3.30 pm, the search party successfully recovered one small drone from an isolated place. As per the information, the recovery took place near a DCB drain adjacent to Bharopal village in Amritsar.

Advertisement

The retrieved drone was found to be a made in China Quadcopter, Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic.

With this joint operation, the BSF and the Punjab police managed to recover yet another Pakistani drone in Punjab. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 15th, 2024 at 18:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

2 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

5 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

6 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

6 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

8 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

8 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

8 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

12 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dil Hi Toh Hai Actress Asmita Sood Marries Boyfriend Siddh Mehta In Goa

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  2. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  3. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment2 hours ago

  4. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World2 hours ago

  5. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment2 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement