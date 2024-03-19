Updated March 18th, 2024 at 23:50 IST
Teen Arrested Under Arms Act For Cutting Birthday Cake With Sword in Nagpur
A 19-year-old man was held in Nagpur for cutting his birthday cake with a sword and posting pictures of it on social media, a police official said on Monday.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Nagpur: A 19-year-old man was held in Nagpur for cutting his birthday cake with a sword and posting pictures of it on social media, a police official said on Monday. Rahul Mohnikar was held after his house was raided, during which the sword was seized, the Umred police station official said.
"He had celebrated his birthday on Saturday night. He was booked under the provisions of Arms Act," the official added.
Published March 18th, 2024 at 23:50 IST
