Updated January 21st, 2024 at 00:02 IST

Two Farmers Irrigating Fields Got Electrocuted in UP

The incident reportedly took place on Friday night, when they accidently came in contact with the wire, while they were carrying out irrigation.

Digital Desk
Representative image of poisoning death.
Image for representative purposes only. | Image:PTI
Badaun: In a painful incident, two farmers got electrocuted in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district after they came in contact with a high-tension wire in their village. The incident reportedly took place on Friday night, when they accidently came in contact with the wire, while they were carrying out irrigation.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kishore Srivastava said the accident happened in Allahpur Chamari village. The victims have been identified as Ramnaresh (50) and Vijay Bahadur (48).

They had gone for irrigation in fields on Friday night when they accidentally came in contact with a high-tension wire. The bodies were found on Saturday morning. The family members have also accused the power corporation of negligence.

The SHO said that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway.
 

Published January 21st, 2024 at 00:02 IST

