UP: 7 Members of a Family Sentenced to Life in Prison for 2017 Murder

KANPUR: District and Sessions Court Kanpur Dehat Judge Prakash Tiwari, on Thursday, sentenced seven members of one family to life in prison for the murder of man in 2017. Back in August 2017, Suresh, Prakash, Ramesh, Ram Narain, Ajmer Singh, Pankaj and Neeraj, all living in Kanpur Nagar's Bithoor, had attacked a man named Shailendra over a long-standing dispute. The seven accused reportedly beat Shailendra to death using sticks and rods right in front of his 80-year-old father. The defence counsel in this case had previously pleaded the court for minimum sentencing for the accused given that they all belong to one family but this plea was countered by the prosecution demanding maximum sentencing.

On Thursday, besides sentencing seven members of the family to life in prison, Judge Prakash Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 11,000 on each of the convicts.

With inputs from PTI.