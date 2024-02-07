Advertisement

SAHARANPUR, UTTAR PRADESH: A 24-year-old Dalit youth was on Monday found hanging from a tree in a village in the Deoband area of this district, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain, said that the youth identified as Rajan (24) was found hanging from a tree in Mayapur village in the Deoband area. The victim's father Yashpal has alleged that his son was killed and later hanged from a tree, he added. Further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

The forensic and other teams are trying to work out the case, said the police authorities.