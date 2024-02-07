Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

UP: Dalit Youth Found Hanging in Saharanpur, Father Says Son was Killed

A 24-year-old Dalit youth was on Monday found hanging from a tree in a village in the Deoband area of the Saharanpur district, police said. His father has alleged that his son was first killed before being hung from the tree. Further investigations are now underway.

Press Trust Of India
A Dalit youth was found hanging from a tree in UP's Saharanpur.
A Dalit youth was found hanging from a tree in UP's Saharanpur. | Image:PTI/Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
SAHARANPUR, UTTAR PRADESH: A 24-year-old Dalit youth was on Monday found hanging from a tree in a village in the Deoband area of this district, police said. Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Sagar Jain, said that the youth identified as Rajan (24) was found hanging from a tree in Mayapur village in the Deoband area. The victim's father Yashpal has alleged that his son was killed and later hanged from a tree, he added. Further investigation is on into the matter, police said.

The forensic and other teams are trying to work out the case, said the police authorities. 

Published January 29th, 2024 at 17:18 IST

