Thane: Thane Police arrested a man wanted in connection with a 2020 murder case from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district, officials informed on Wednesday. A team sent from the Shanti Nagar police station in Bhiwandi division managed to nab the murder accused known as Vakil alias Sanu Abbas Mansuri from a village near Phoolpur on Sunday. Vakil is reportedly a notorious gangster with several criminal cases registered against him in the state of UP.

A case of murder was registered against Vakil and some others over the 2020 killing of Sattar Mansuri who was shot in Thane's Bhiwandi over a land dispute in August 2020. According to Suresh Chope, assistant inspector at the Shanti Nagar police station, two of the accused involved in the crime were arrested but the search for the remaining individuals has continued for the last four years.

Following a tip-off, Vakil was nabbed from a village near Phoolpur on Sunday, he added.

Vakil has several cases registered against him including at least two cases of murder and offences under the Gangster Act in Uttar Pradesh. He was evading arrest since 2018, the official said.

Further probe was on, he added.

With inputs from PTI.