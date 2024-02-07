Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested three gangsters in Ayodhya, who were suspiciously roaming in a car at various sensitive places in the city. The three accused were nabbed on specific information by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) after being chased for a few kilometres.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Lal Dusad, Ajit Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Punia all residents of Rajasthan. It is being alleged that the accused were doing recce to execute some criminal activity. The accused are being interrogated by the police.

Accused were found to be involved in several criminal activities

A senior police official said that in view of the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple, the state police is on high alert to ensure tight security across the state. Apart from cops from the local police station, the teams of special police units and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, an intelligence input was received that a gangster along with some of his associates was coming to Ayodhya by road. On the above intelligence, the team of ATS Uttar Pradesh conducted physical and electronic surveillance throughout the city and started monitoring movement of suspicious vehicles.

The police managed to trace the car and started chasing it. As per police, it was found that the criminals with their car visited various sensitive places in Ayodhya. The team tracked the criminals near a hotel, where they were staying and apprehended them. The car of the accused was also seized by the police.

It was found during preliminary inquiry, that all the accused were wanted in several criminal cases registered in the state.

Further legal action against the accused is being carried out by the police.

