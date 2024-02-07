English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 19th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

UP Police Apprehend 3 Gangsters Doing Recce in Ayodhya

The UP Police stated that the accused were doing recce to execute some criminal activity in Ayodhya.

Abhishek Tiwari
Man arrested in online betting app case.
Absconding accused arrested in online betting app case in Chhattisgarh. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ayodhya: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir, the Uttar Pradesh ATS has arrested three gangsters in Ayodhya, who were suspiciously roaming in a car at various sensitive places in the city. The three accused were nabbed on specific information by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) after being chased for a few kilometres.

The accused have been identified as Shankar Lal Dusad, Ajit Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Punia all residents of Rajasthan. It is being alleged that the accused were doing recce to execute some criminal activity. The accused are being interrogated by the police. 

Advertisement

Accused were found to be involved in several criminal activities

A senior police official said that in view of the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple, the state police is on high alert to ensure tight security across the state. Apart from cops from the local police station, the teams of special police units and paramilitary forces have also been deployed in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, an intelligence input was received that a gangster along with some of his associates was coming to Ayodhya by road. On the above intelligence, the team of ATS Uttar Pradesh conducted physical and electronic surveillance throughout the city and started monitoring movement of suspicious vehicles.

The police managed to trace the car and started chasing it. As per police, it was found that the criminals with their car visited various sensitive places in Ayodhya. The team tracked the criminals near a hotel, where they were staying and apprehended them. The car of the accused was also seized by the police.

Advertisement

It was found during preliminary inquiry, that all the accused were wanted in several criminal cases registered in the state.

Further legal action against the accused is being carried out by the police. 
 

Advertisement

Published January 19th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

42 minutes ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

an hour ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

an hour ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

3 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

3 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

3 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

7 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blinkit launches 'Single Mode' on Valentine's week

    Business News17 minutes ago

  2. Newborn's Body Found in Dustbin of Posh Noida Society; Probe Launched

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Suspicious Object Found in Tiffin Box in Nagpur's State Transport Bus

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Andhra Pradesh Student Ragged, Thrashed by Seniors at Government School

    India News21 minutes ago

  5. C'garh: 8 Lakh Rewardee Naxal Killed in Encounter With Security Forces

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement