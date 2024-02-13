Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 13th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Farmer Found Murdered in His Field, Land Dispute Suspected as Motive

The UP farmer's blood-soaked body of the farmer was discovered lying in his field by family members on Tuesday morning.

Digital Desk
A UP farmer was found dead in his field on Tuesday.
A UP farmer was found dead in his field on Tuesday. | Image:PTI/Representative
BUDAUN, UTTAR PRADESH: A 45-year-old farmer was found lying dead in his own field on Tuesday, hours after his family last saw him. The farmer, hailing from Bihari Gautiya village in UP's Budaun, had left home to look after his field on Monday night. On Tuesday morning, the farmer's family went to look for him and found his blood-soaked body lying there. The victim's throat appeared to have been slit, indicating that he had been murdered. Subsequently, his body was sent for post-mortem examination and the local police questioned members of his family.

Senior Superintendant of Police Alok Priyadarshi, who examined the field and spoke to the family members, said that prima facie, the matter appeared to be related to a property dispute. Further investigation of the matter is now ongoing.   

With inputs from PTI. 

Published February 13th, 2024 at 19:36 IST

