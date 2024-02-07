English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

Venezuelan Looking To Smuggle Contraband Into India Swallows Capsules Containing 628 Gm Of Cocaine

The Venezuelan man was caught on the basis of a tip-off and was reportedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth over Rs 6 crore into India.

Digital Desk
delhi police
A Venezuelan was caught smuggling over Rs 6 crore worth of cocaine into India. Image for representative purposes. | Image:PTI
MUMBAI: A Venezuelan national was arrested on Friday by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence after he allegedly swallowed 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine with the intention of smuggling the contraband into India. The man was nabbed at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on the basis of a specific tip-off but nothing was reportedly found on his person and in his luggage. According to a PTI report, he later confessed to swallowing the pills after being interrogated at which point he was admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital. Here, doctors managed to recover the 57 capsules of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore. 

The man in question was then charged by the authorities under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Efforts are now on to nab other members of this international syndicate. 

Published January 19th, 2024 at 22:36 IST

