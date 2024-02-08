English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 7th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

West Bengal: Class 1 Student Killed, Dumped in Pond to Get School Holiday in Purulia

The deceased child was missing since January 30, was recovered from a pond situated around 400 metres away from his school in suspicious condition.

Abhishek Tiwari
Killed
Class 1 student killed by class 8 student in West Bengal's Purulia | Image:Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Purulia: The dead body of a class 1 student in West Bengal’s Purulia district, who was missing since January 30, was recovered from a pond situated around 400 metres away from his school in suspicious condition. Initially, it was suspected that the boy would have drowned in the pond. However, during the inquiry, it was shockingly revealed that the child was killed by a class 8th student of the same school and was dumped in the pond

The accused student revealed that he thought if a student of the school died, a holiday would be announced in the school. He reportedly wanted to go to his home from the school hostel, after a holiday would have been declared in the school. He therefore, killed the boy and dumped his body in the pond.

Advertisement

Child's body was recovered from a pond

According to the police sources, on January 30, a class 1 student of a private school located in Ghastoria area of Purulia district, went missing during the lunch break in the school. Two days later, his body was found in a secluded pond several metres away from the school in suspicious condition.

Advertisement

The body was retrieved from the pond and was sent for a post-mortem. It was revealed in the post-mortem report that the child was hit on his head and was allegedly murdered. The cops began the investigation into the alleged murder and found that a student from class eight from the same school had murdered the child.

The suspected student of class 8 was found absent from the school since the day of the incident. He was apprehended and questioned by the cops, during which he reportedly confessed his involvement in the killing the boy.

Advertisement

Motive behind murder

A senior police official said, the reason behind killing the student was extremely shocking. The boy revealed that he thought if someone died in the school, then they would get a holiday, and for that, he allegedly killed the class 1 student.

Advertisement

The students used to live in the school's hostel and the student from class eight moved to the hostel a week ago. However, he felt homesick and desperately wanted to go back home. As per police sources, the student took the boy to a secluded pond, hit him on the head and threw him in the pond.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. 
 

Advertisement

Published February 7th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

10 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

10 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

13 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

13 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

15 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

15 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

15 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

20 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

2 days ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

2 days ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

2 days ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

2 days ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Heated Debate over Seat-Sharing Unfolds Between Cong, PDP, and NC

    Lok Sabha Elections16 minutes ago

  2. Pakistan Elections 2024 LIVE: Nation Heads to Polls

    World17 minutes ago

  3. Congress to Counter NDA's 'White Paper' with ‘Black Paper’?

    Politics News17 minutes ago

  4. INDI Falling Apart: Tussle In Jammu and Kashmir After Bihar, Bengal

    Lok Sabha Elections19 minutes ago

  5. Trent hits 52-week high; analysts forecast 30-31% CAGR growth

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement