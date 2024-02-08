Advertisement

Purulia: The dead body of a class 1 student in West Bengal’s Purulia district, who was missing since January 30, was recovered from a pond situated around 400 metres away from his school in suspicious condition. Initially, it was suspected that the boy would have drowned in the pond. However, during the inquiry, it was shockingly revealed that the child was killed by a class 8th student of the same school and was dumped in the pond

The accused student revealed that he thought if a student of the school died, a holiday would be announced in the school. He reportedly wanted to go to his home from the school hostel, after a holiday would have been declared in the school. He therefore, killed the boy and dumped his body in the pond.

Child's body was recovered from a pond

According to the police sources, on January 30, a class 1 student of a private school located in Ghastoria area of Purulia district, went missing during the lunch break in the school. Two days later, his body was found in a secluded pond several metres away from the school in suspicious condition.

The body was retrieved from the pond and was sent for a post-mortem. It was revealed in the post-mortem report that the child was hit on his head and was allegedly murdered. The cops began the investigation into the alleged murder and found that a student from class eight from the same school had murdered the child.

The suspected student of class 8 was found absent from the school since the day of the incident. He was apprehended and questioned by the cops, during which he reportedly confessed his involvement in the killing the boy.

Motive behind murder

A senior police official said, the reason behind killing the student was extremely shocking. The boy revealed that he thought if someone died in the school, then they would get a holiday, and for that, he allegedly killed the class 1 student.

The students used to live in the school's hostel and the student from class eight moved to the hostel a week ago. However, he felt homesick and desperately wanted to go back home. As per police sources, the student took the boy to a secluded pond, hit him on the head and threw him in the pond.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

