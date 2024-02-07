Advertisement

Jaipur: A 26-year-old woman was charred to death on Thursday after her moving car caught fire in Rajasthan's Pali district. Police sources said that during the incident, the woman's husband was driving the car, who managed to escape timely from the burning car.

Confirming the incident, Station House Officer (Jaitpur) Jhabbar Singh said that Ashok Patel (30) was going to the Ajani Mata temple near Senda village in Pali with his wife Parameshwari Patel (26) when suddenly a fire broke out at the rear part of his car.

When police reached the spot after receiving information about the incident, Parameshwari's half-burnt body was recovered from the backseat of the car, he said.

A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also called to examine the car and the incident spot, Singh said.

The body has been sent to a nearby hospital for a post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Friday, he said.

No case has been registered in connection with the incident. Police are questioning Ashok to ascertain if there was any foul play, the police official said.

