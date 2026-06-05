Crisis Deepens For DKS In Karnataka: After Minister Ramalinga Reddy's Exit, KH Muniyappa-KJ George May Be Next?

Bengaluru: The newly formed Karnataka government led by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is facing evident signs of internal unrest, with senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy resigning from the cabinet and speculation mounting that key ministers KH Muniyappa and KJ George are also unhappy with the portfolio allocated to him.

These developments have cast a shadow over the new Congress government just days after DK Shivakumar assumed office as Chief Minister. With one senior minister already resigning and another reportedly upset over portfolio allocation, the Congress leadership now faces the challenge of containing dissatisfaction within its ranks and preventing the issue from escalating into a larger political crisis.

Ramalinga Reddy Resigns From Cabinet

The first major setback to the DK Shivakumar government came on Friday when veteran Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy resigned from the state cabinet over the allocation of portfolios.

Reddy, a six-time minister and senior Congress MLA from Bengaluru's BTM Layout constituency, submitted his resignation after being allotted the Major and Medium Irrigation portfolio. The veteran party leader was expecting to be given the Bengaluru Development portfolio, which has instead been assigned to Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

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In his resignation letter addressed to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Reddy thanked both the Chief Minister and the Congress party for giving him a ministerial berth but said he could not act against his conscience.

"I thank you and the Congress party for giving me a ministerial position in your Cabinet. However, since I am unable to act against my conscience, I hereby submit my resignation from the post of Minister. I request you to kindly accept my resignation," he wrote. Reddy also made it clear that he would remain in the Congress party and continue as an MLA. "I will continue to serve as an MLA and as a worker of the Congress party," the letter stated.

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Addressing a press conference after resigning, Reddy said his decision was not motivated by power or position but by disappointment over what he described as unfulfilled assurances regarding the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

Recalling his political career, Reddy said that he entered politics in 1973 as a student leader through the NSUI and later worked in the Youth Congress. "I came into politics in 1973 as a student leader. I have 53 years of experience in the Congress party. I worked in NSUI and Youth Congress as well," he said.

The veteran Congress leader stressed that he had never sought election tickets, ministerial positions or specific portfolios. "In 1985, I did not ask for a ticket and lost that election. In 1989, I won my first election and since then I have been winning. I have never asked for any portfolio from any Chief Minister. In 2023 also, I never asked Siddaramaiah to make me a minister. He himself made me a minister," he said.

‘DKS Promised Me Before Taking Oath’

Reddy further claimed that he had been assured the Bengaluru Development portfolio on multiple occasions. According to him, Minister K H Byrathi Suresh informed him in May 2023 that the then Chief Minister wanted to give him the Bengaluru portfolio.

"On May 23, 2023, Byrathi Suresh called me and said that the Chief Minister wanted to give me the Bengaluru ministry. But when portfolios were announced on May 25, I was given the Transport ministry," he said.

Reddy alleged that D K Shivakumar later personally assured him that he would eventually receive the Bengaluru Development portfolio.

"DKS came to my house and told me that once he became the Chief Minister, he would leave that ministry and I could take it. I met him one day before he took oath. Even then he told me Bengaluru would be given to me. I did not ask for it. Twice they said they would give me Bengaluru. I am disappointed. Hence, I am resigning as minister," he said.

Reddy also claimed that Shivakumar and his brother had told him that the Bengaluru Development portfolio would be handed over to him after two-and-a-half years.

KH Muniyappa And KJ George's Reported Discontent Triggers Fresh Tensions

Even as the Congress leadership deals with Reddy's resignation, speculation is now growing around senior ministers KH Muniyappa and KJ George. Sources indicated that while Muniyappa is unhappy with the portfolio allocation and has reportedly signalled his intention to resign, KJ George has expressed his displeasure over officials appointments to the power department.

If Muniyappa adn KJ George also step down, it would mark a second major setback for the DK Shivakumar government within days of its formation.

KH Muniyappa signs documents after he takes oath as a minister during the swearing-in ceremony of the new Karnataka government at Lok Bhavan, in Bengaluru (ANI/File)

Portfolio Allocation At The Centre Of Row

The controversy comes shortly after Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announced the distribution of portfolios among 13 ministers while retaining crucial departments including Finance, Cabinet Affairs, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Intelligence and all unallocated portfolios.

Under the new arrangement, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara was allotted Revenue and Sports, while Priyank Kharge received Home (excluding Intelligence), IT & BT and e-Governance. Satish Jarkiholi was assigned Public Works, K H Muniyappa received Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, and M B Patil was allotted Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development.

Ramalinga Reddy was given Major and Medium Irrigation, while Krishna Byre Gowda was entrusted with the influential Greater Bengaluru Development portfolio, including Bengaluru's civic corporations, BWSSB and BMRCL.