Updated January 13th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Kerala CM’s Daughter Faces Probe Over Crores of Rupees Allegedly Transferred to Her Firm

A three-member team has been constituted to conduct the probe.

Manisha Roy
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena | Image:PTI
Thiruvananthapuram: The Central govt has ordered an investigation into the alleged transfer of crores of rupees from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) to Exalogic Solutions, a company owned by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter T Veena. Veena’s firm allegedly received the funds monthly without providing any services to CMRL.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs issued an order regarding the same on Friday night. A three-member team has been constituted to conduct the probe. The inquiry panel, comprising Karnataka Deputy Registrar of Companies Varun BS, Chennai Deputy Director K M Shanker Narayan and Pondicherry Registrar of Companies A Gokulnath, has been asked to submit the report within four months.

The ministry has ordered to probe into the complaints against the company over its financial deals. Apart from CMRL, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) will also come under the scanner. 

Earlier, CMRL and KSIDC were served show cause notices by the corporate affairs ministry after the Income Tax Interim Settlement Board found illegal payment of Rs 133 crore to trade union leaders, officials and politicians. The probe was ordered after the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru investigated and found various violations and offences under the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. 

Based on this inquiry report, the Centre initiated action to probe the charges against Veena's Exalogic Solutions. CMRL's monthly payment to Veena Vijayan's firm triggered a political row after financial irregularities came to light. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 19:19 IST

