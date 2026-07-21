Cross-Border Backing? Bangladesh Jamaat’s 'Unconditional Solidarity' With Jantar Mantar Protest Triggers Foreign Interference Row

New Delhi: The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has issued a formal letter expressing "full and unconditional solidarity" with the student movement associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi prompting concerns over foreign interference in India's internal affairs. The communication, dated today, addresses "the Brave Students Leading the Ongoing Movement in India" and frames their demonstrations as a broader struggle for justice.

In the letter, signed from the organization's Central Office in Dhaka, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami states:

"On behalf of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, we express our full and unconditional solidarity with the ongoing student movement in India. Your courageous struggle for justice, education, rights, and human dignity has deeply touched our hearts and inspired millions. This student movement in India has become a powerful symbol of resistance against oppression and a beacon for youth rights across the subcontinent. We strongly condemn any repression, violence, or injustice faced by the protesting students."

The letter further draws parallels with "the glorious history of Islamic movements," noting that students have historically been at the forefront of struggles for truth and justice. It concludes with religious invocations, praying for the success of the protesters' demands, divine protection, and strengthened unity, while urging them to "continue your peaceful and principled resistance."

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About the Protest

The CJP Jantar Mantar protest has seen participation of students and also backed educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike for over 20 days amid the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) ongoing protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Violent clashes have erupted between demonstrators and security personnel over the protest.

The unsolicited expression of support from a foreign political and ideological organization has raised eyebrows in Indian diplomatic and security circles. Analysts point out that such statements from Bangladesh-based groups could be seen as external meddling in India's domestic matters, especially given the sensitive nature of the student protests.

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India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is yet to issue any formal statement on the development.

Background on Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh is a prominent Islamist political outfit in the neighboring country with a history of ideological advocacy rooted in Islamic principles. It has previously taken positions on regional issues involving Muslim communities.

This latest outreach comes at a time when India continues to emphasize its stance on non-interference in internal affairs while dealing with various domestic agitations. The letter's language is likely to spark debate on the role of foreign entities in amplifying narratives around Indian protests.