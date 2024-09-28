sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • ‘Actions Will Have Consequences’: S Jaishankar Sends Strong Message To Pak Over Terrorism

Published 01:39 IST, September 29th 2024

‘Actions Will Have Consequences’: S Jaishankar Sends Strong Message To Pak Over Terrorism

Pakistan's policy of cross-border terrorism will never succeed. On the contrary, actions will certainly have consequences, says S Jaishankar at UNGA.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
S Jaishankar
EAM S Jaishankar sends strong message to Pakistan over cross-border terrorism at UNGA | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

23:00 IST, September 28th 2024