Updated January 18th, 2024 at 15:02 IST

Jammu and Kashmir: Open Tunnel Found Near International Border Raises Alarm

After a 12-feet long open tunnel was discovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, the Police ruled out any angle of a cross-border tunnel.

Digital Desk
Suspected security breach detected in Jammu and Kashmir
Suspected security breach detected in Jammu and Kashmir | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Srinagar: An incident of suspected security breach has come to light after a 12-feet open tunnel was detected in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday. After detecting the tunnel, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have clarified that the tunnel didn't originate in Pakistan. 


They denied the presence of a cross-border tunnel after conducting a probe. The area is 2 kilometer away from the International Border. 

Published January 18th, 2024 at 14:18 IST

