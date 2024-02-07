English
Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 21:16 IST

Crown of Gold, Banarasi Dhoti, Diamond and Emerald Necklace: What Ram Lalla Wears

Manisha Roy
Ram Lalla’s idol has been decorated with rubies, gold and diamonds. | Image:Republic
Ayodhya: The majestic idol of Ram Lalla was consecrated at the temple on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The event was witnessed by several VVIPs in temple town Ayodhya. Visuals of Ram Lalla surfaced after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The idol has been decorated with jewels, ornaments and flowers. Images showed that the crown on the idol is embellished with rubies and emeralds. A silver and red tilak made of diamonds and ruby stones was spotted on Ram Lalla’s face.

The enchanting visuals showed Ram Lalla holding a golden bow and arrow in left and right hands, respectively.

The neck of the idol was covered with three timeless jewellery pieces made of gemstones and gold. A gold kanthala encrusted with a ruby stone was used to enhance the appearance of the idol. Gem-studded bangles were used to decorate the hands of the deity.

Clothes embroidered with gold thread

Ram Lalla's idol

Ram Lalla was seen wearing a dhoti made of yellow-coloured (Pitambari) Banarasi dhoti and a uttariya in red color. The clothes of the deity have been embroidered with threads made of gold. The clothes have been prepared by a Delhi-based fashion designer.

According to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, the jewellery of Lord Ram was finalised after conducting research of what is mentioned in Adhyatma Ramayana, Srimad Valmiki Ramayan and Shri Ramcharitmans related to Lord Ram.

Following the research, the ornaments were designed as per the directions of Yatindra Mishr.

In a post on X, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra said that the jewellery was made by Harsahaymal Jewellers in Lucknow. 
 

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 18:13 IST

